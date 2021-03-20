GCU hosts online debates

LAHORE:The Debating Society of Government College University (GCU) Lahore hosted the 25th Parliamentary Style Debating Championship 2021 online.

More than 60 teams and adjudicators from Pakistan, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh took part in the debates. The FCC University Lahore and Lahore Grammar School bagged team trophies in Urdu and English University categories respectively, while City School Ravi clinched the title in both English and Urdu Under-19 categories.

In individual category, MD Khan from FCC University Lahore was declared Best Urdu speaker of the contest, while Syed Muhammad Ali Abbass Shield for the Best English Speaker went to Muhammad Ali of Punjab University.

In Under-19 category, Ali Zar Bokhari and Abdullah Ansar were adjudicated the best English and Urdu speakers respectively. However, GCU as host did not contest for coveted team trophies.

GCU alumnus and Pakistan Mission’s First Secretary in United Nations, Muhammad Zulqarnain Chheena, chaired the Urdu Final, while GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony held online via Zoom.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Asghar Zaidi said that GCU Debating Society made the lockdown crisis an opportunity for them by opening it to international competitors. He said that debates played vital role in character building and intellectual grooming of students and all students should participate in such healthy activities. He announced that GCU would continue to host such events.

Olive tree planted at PU: Punjab University (PU) launched olive tree planting campaign at New Campus on Friday. PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar planted an olive tree sapling. Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq and employees were present. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Punjab University was playing its role according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in making Pakistan green. Jalil Tariq said that we were planting fruit trees under the green to orchard campaign.