A place to study

Sehwan Sharif has one public library where students from faraway places come to study in peace. However, there are a few things that the management needs to look into for the library’s smooth operations. Currently, the place opens between 9am and 5pm and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. Also, it doesn’t have new books or the latest edition of books. The computer lab that was constructed some time back is still not operational. All these problems need to be solved. The higher authorities should extend the opening hours of this library to 8pm. They should also ensure that the library is open on Saturday so that people can study there with ease.

Babar Sattar Halepoto

