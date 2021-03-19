close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 19, 2021

A place to study

Newspost

 
March 19, 2021

Sehwan Sharif has one public library where students from faraway places come to study in peace. However, there are a few things that the management needs to look into for the library’s smooth operations. Currently, the place opens between 9am and 5pm and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. Also, it doesn’t have new books or the latest edition of books. The computer lab that was constructed some time back is still not operational. All these problems need to be solved. The higher authorities should extend the opening hours of this library to 8pm. They should also ensure that the library is open on Saturday so that people can study there with ease.

Babar Sattar Halepoto

Sehwan

Latest News

More From Newspost