Saplings planted

LAHORE:Punjab University College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES) launched a tree plantation campaign by planting 350 saplings of fruit trees on its premises. On this occasion, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, faculty members and employees were present. Addressing the ceremony, the principal said that PU CEES was playing its role in protection of the environment.