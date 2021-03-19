Turkey moves to ban pro-Kurdish party

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party was fighting for its political survival on Wednesday after a prosecutor asked the country’s top court to shut it down for alleged links to militants waging a deadly insurgency against the state.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long portrayed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) -- parliament’s third-largest -- as the political front of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK has been waging an insurgency since 1984 that has killed tens of thousands and is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.