2 awarded death for killing sister, brother-in-law

RAWALPINDI. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Muhammad Afzal Majoka has awarded death sentence to two real brothers, who killed their sister and brother-in-law on April 28, 2020.

The court has also imposed fine of Rs20,00,000 on accused here on Wednesday.

Airport Police Station registered a case against two accused Khalid and Tahir, who killed their real sister and brother-in-law on April 28, 2020. According to details, a young girl Sidra did love-marriage with Muhammad Junaid on April 25, 2020. The family of Sidra was looking for their sister and brother-in-law, who were living in Chaklala Scheme-III. After three days of marriage, both brothers killed their sister and brother-in-law.

The court has awarded both accused lifetime imprisonment and death sentence on the basis of strong evidences.

The same court has also awarded death sentence to an accused, who killed a man in December 1, 2020.

Ratta Amral Police Station registered a case under Section of 302 against Razaq Shah and Muhammad Kamal who killed Zar Wali. The court has awarded death sentence to Razaq Shah and lifetime imprisonment to Muhammad Kamal and imposed fine of Rs500,000 each on them. The court has announced decision on the basis of strong evidences.