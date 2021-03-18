Amiruddin Medical College team greeted

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has greeted the Ameer-ud-Din Medical College team for getting second position in the 25th Pakistan Parliamentary Debates held at Government College University Lahore.

In the contest 28 teams from across the country participated. Ameer-ud-Din Medical College competed with the FC College team and remained runner-up in the debating competition. The team of Amiruddin Medical College had reached in final after defeating King Edward Medical University team in the semi-finals. Huzaifa Wasim, Rana Alian and Rana Umar were in the discussion team of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College.