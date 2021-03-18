MoU signed on promotion of health, education

LAHORE:Shahid Afridi Foundation and Sarwar Foundation have signed an MoU for collaboration in health, education, clean drinking water and hepatitis free Punjab campaign.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here on Wednesday at Central Secretariat of Sarwar Foundation. The MoU was signed by Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation Ms Perveen Sarwar and the founding chairman of Shahid Afridi Foundation Shahid Khan Afridi.

Governor Ch Sarwar, Executive Director of Sarwar Foundation Fariha Shahid and representatives of Shahid Afridi Foundation Ali Raza, Rizwan Ahmed, Dr Naeem Zafar, Dr Muhammad Muaaz and others were present. During a press conference after signing the MoU, Governor Ch Sarwar congratulated Shahid Afridi and Begum Perveen Sarwar on signing the MoU, adding that he was hopeful that the joint efforts of these two organisations would be very beneficial for the underprivileged sections of population. He said he has been working for the provision of clean drinking water and for amelioration of health and education sectors for twenty years but ever since he assumed the office of governor, his wife Perveen Sarwar had been overseeing all the affairs of Sarwar Foundation and he was very pleased to say that she was managing everything in a better manner than him.

Chairman of Shahid Afridi Foundation Shahid Afridi said, “It is a pleasure for me to work with Sarwar Foundation for welfare projects in Punjab and other cities of Pakistan." He said Governor Ch Sarwar and his wife Begum Perveen Sarwar are serving humanity in a way that is commendable. He said together with Sarwar Foundation, ‘we will work in the sectors of healthcare, clean drinking water, education, and eradication of hepatitis’. While apprising the media of his foundation work, he said under Shahid Afridi Foundation, 14 schools have been established in Lahore and other cities of the country in which 4,000 students are getting free education while Sahibzada Fazlur Rehman charity Hospital has been set up in Kohat to provide free healthcare facilities to people have benefitted over 170,000 people so far.

Shahid Khan Afridi said Shahid Afridi Foundation is also working for the provision of clean drinking water and more than 150,000 people are getting safe drinking water and now, together with Sarwar Foundation, ‘we will continue to help those in need’, adding free hepatitis camps will be set as part of hepatitis eradication campaign. Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar said apart from organising free medical camps and free hepatitis screening camps, ‘we will also collaborate with Shahid Afridi Foundation in education sector and clean drinking water initiative’.

She said Sarwar Foundation has the honour of largest welfare organisation to provide clean drinking water to 2.5 million people on daily basis. She said more than 50,000 people have been screened so far during free hepatitis campaign and all those who needed treatment are being given free medicines and at present ‘we have two hospitals in Chichawatni and Rajana and a school in Pir Mahal and more welfare projects are in the pipeline’.