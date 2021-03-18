close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
AFP
March 18, 2021

‘Abbas failing Palestinians’

World

AFP
March 18, 2021

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Mohammed Dahlan, a former top Palestinian official exiled in the United Arab Emirates, branded his rival president Mahmoud Abbas a failed leader in an interview Wednesday ahead of Palestinian elections.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya channel, the Gaza-born Dahlan did not announce his candidacy to replace Abbas but voiced his commitment towards the "governing of the Palestinian people".

