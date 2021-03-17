Qadri unveils modern syllabus of seminaries

LAHORE: Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) founding leader Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will announce the outlines of the new model of uniform syllabus for religious seminaries on Wednesday (today) at a national conference of religious scholars and Mashaykh to be held online.

Senior religious scholars of madaris from all over the country will discuss the redesigning the curriculum of the religious seminaries at the conference, said MQI Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur while addressing a meeting on Tuesday. He said Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will outline the chief characteristics and distinctions of the new syllabus of Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan, the examination board of seminaries affiliated with MQI. He will also explore the 1000-year old history of the religious curriculum taught at various religious institutions. He said invitations were extended to all concerned scholars for participation in the historic national conference.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said some religious scholars have consistently maintained that conspiracies are being hatched against madaris. He said the fact is that the establishment of new boards has worried some people and they think their hold on the religious seminaries will loosen with the establishment of the boards. He said that the government's actions such as demands for details of income and expenditure, and the registration of religious seminaries are being dubbed as a conspiracy.