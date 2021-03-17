Vaccination drive

The word ‘thank you’ seems to be quite small to thank the Punjab government for making superb arrangements at the Covid-19 vaccination centres. I had my first vaccine at Lahore’s Expo Centre where I went with my wife with all the apprehensions and thoughts of long queues ,delays and undisciplined staff. As a precautionary measure, we took with us bottles of water and some sandwiches. The moment we parked our car in the parking lot, it felt as if we were in a different world. Volunteers were there with wheel chairs and golf carts to take the old and weak from the parking area to the vaccination halls. As we went inside, the courteous and polite staff was there to receive and guide us. In the waiting area/registration hall, special care was taken to maintain social distancing. The registration process was completed in no time. We went to the vaccination desk where we were treated in a courteous manner. We were then asked to go to the resting area which was neat and tidy. We were constantly being asked about our health. After spending almost twenty minutes there and following the satisfaction of the staff, we were asked to leave.

I had been in constant touch with my friends and relatives around the world, asking them about the procedures and facilities available at the vaccination centres in their countries, and I can say with confidence that the arrangements and facilities in Lahore are at par with any developed country or may be better than those at developed countries with abundant resources at their disposal.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore

*****

The authorities have called for a smart lockdown in different parts of Lahore. Even though it is a ‘smart’ move, it is a little too late. Was it smart to hold the Jashan-e-Baharan festival or the Walled City festival in Lahore when we already knew that the cases had been consistently rising? Cinemas were allowed to open, and indoor weddings were allowed. The authorities had also reopened schools – even though some schools are still open despite the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.And while the government has finally started the vaccination programme, it has started the inoculation drive a bit late.The government should own its mistakes.

The Punjab government showed a lack of foresight and couldn’t predict the imminent catastrophic situations and acted even slower when the situation went out of control. Lahore’s Expo Centre may have the state-of-the-art facilities for the Covid-19 vaccination, but this should’ve been set up months ago.

Dr Mehreen Hasan

Lahore