Illegal plaza, shops razed

LAHORE:In a major operation against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Tuesday demolished a plaza and several shops. Officials said the operation was carried out inside Kashmiri Gate and Akbari Gate on the instruction of Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari and it will continue in the coming days.. The officials said that an under-construction commercial plaza in the area of Kashmir Gate was partially demolished because it was being constructed without getting any approval from the WCLA.

In Akbari Mandi, behind the Akbari Gate police station, three shops and several huts, which were constructed on state land, were demolished and the land was reclaimed.