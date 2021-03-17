One-hundred-year-old Israel Ahmed Meenai gets the coronavirus vaccine.

Israel Ahmed Menai, a 100-year-old man from Karachi’s DHA neighbourhood, has become Pakistan’s oldest person to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Sindh’s health officials said on Tuesday. They described the centenarian being healthy and in good spirits after the jab.

“The staff of the adult vaccination centre [AVC] at the Aga Khan University Hospital [AKUH] was astonished to learn that a 100-year-old person had come to get the Covid-19 jab,” said an official.

“They checked his vitals, and they were perfect. He was healthy and fit for the vaccination, so they administered him the first dose of Sinopharm, monitored him for around half an hour and then allowed him to leave.”

For the convenience of the elderly, the National Command & Operation Centre had allowed people aged 70 and above to walk into any Covid-19 vaccination facility starting Tuesday after registering themselves on 1166.

The health official said Menai was brought to the hospital in a wheelchair and he appeared to be between late 60s to early 70s, but the staff was astonished when he said he was 100 years old.

“They checked his CNIC, and his date of birth confirmed his 100th birthday was a few months ago. Despite living for a century, he was quite healthy compared to people younger than him, and wanted to live a healthy life as much as possible.”

The centenarian’s family had got him registered on the National Immunisation Management System, and then they received the code and were asked to bring him to the AKUH for the jab, added the official.

Commenting on such an elderly person showing up for the vaccine, the official said it was rare but welcoming, and urged the media to highlight it to encourage many others who think “their life is over” or “there’s no reason to get vaccinated”.

Special arrangements

Sindh’s immunisation officials said they have made special arrangements for the elderly at the vaccination centres: their staff helps them get to the centres, takes care of their health and other needs, and administers them the vaccine with professional care and empathy.

“Most of the AVCs have been set up on the ground floors of the health facilities,” said Dr Akram Sultan, project director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation. “Hospitals have staff who help the elderly, especially those who are in wheelchairs. In case an AVC is on the first floor, our staff goes down to the ground floor to help the elderly.”

A spokesperson for the health department said 27 AVCs have been established across Karachi: six in District West, five each in the East and Central districts, four each in the South and Korangi districts, and three in District Malir.

AKUH to take a break

The AKUH said in a public statement on Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccination centre will be closed to public on Wednesday (today), adding that normal operations will resume on Thursday (tomorrow) with appointments only.

The hospital’s administration said that in the past two days they have received an overwhelming number of people who have chosen the AKUH to get vaccinated.

“While we are honoured to be the first choice for so many, we have limited capacity to vaccinate. To better serve everybody, starting Wednesday everyone will need an appointment for vaccination,” read the statement. “If you have received vaccination confirmation from the government, please call (021) 111-911-911 to make your vaccination appointment at AKUH.” Appointments may be made beginning 8am on Wednesday.

If an appointment is not available on the date sent to you by the government, you can get the vaccine after that date. The second dose may be given safely up to seven days past your date.