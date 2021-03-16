75 companies honored 13th NFEH’s CSR Awards-2021

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lauded the role of the leading charities and corporate sector in Pakistan in lessening the miseries of the deprived people during the anti-coronavirus lockdown imposed last year.

Punjab Governor stated this as he along with Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan conferred 13th CSR Awards on 75 different companies and organizations for showing excellence in the field of corporate social responsibility during last one year.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President lauded services of National Command and Operation Centre owing to which coronavirus-related sufferings remained much less in Azad Kashmir area.

On the occasion, 75 companies were conferred awards for showing outstanding performance in the arena of Corporate Social Responsibility. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection inaugurated the summit.

She said on the occasion that the successful execution of Ehsaas emergency cash assistance programme helped Pakistan to successfully avert any civil war- like situation. NFEH President Naeem Qureshi also spoke on the occasion and said that the CSR conference was being organized every year so that the corporate sector could establish a meaningful relationship with the charitable work being done in the country for the benefit of the disadvantaged people.****