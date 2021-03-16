KTH BoG members resign

PESHAWAR: Members of the Board of Governors of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), including its chairman resigned on Monday and the chief minister accepted their resignations, it was stated in a notification.

According to the notification, the BoG members including Dr Nadeem Alam, Shah Jehan Shah, Major General (retired) Mohammad Salahuddin Qasim, Dr Nadeem Khawar, chairman, and Prof Zafar Durrani resigned from their responsibilities of the board.

According to officials of the health department, the chief minister had taken notice of shortage of oxygen gas in KTH a few months ago that led to the loss of precious human lives in the hospital.

Some senior officials of the hospital, including hospital director Dr Tahir Nadeem and managers were immediately terminated from their responsibilities and an inquiry was conducted to ascertain failure of the BoG members.

The BoG had tried put the entire responsibility on the hospital administration but the government equally held the board members responsible for the entire mishap.According to senior government officials, two influential members of the board, including Dr Nadeem Khawar and Dr Zafar Durrani were allegedly using their influence to retain their position in the new board.

“Health Minister Taimur Jhagra is planning to retain two of the BoG members in the new board. However, the chief minister and other senior officials of health department are not happy with performance of the board and they may oppose their presence in the new board,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.