Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Dir (Upper 32, Lower 17), Kalam 27, Chitral 22, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Pattan 19, Mirkhani 18, Saidu Sharif 15, Parachinar 10, Balakot 09, Takht Bai 08, Kakul 06, Cherat, Peshawar 05, Bannu 02, Quetta (City 08, Samungli 07), Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 05), Rawalpindi 01, Attock 05, Murree 03, Islamabad (Zero Point, Airport 02, Saidpur, Bokra, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) and Chakwal 01. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore it was 15.8°C and maximum was 29.2°C.