Thomas Fugate: Trump's pick for terrorism prevention renews concerns amid war

US President Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran has sparked intense debate among Americans, with some of his media supporters questioning his logic in joining what they see as Israel's war.

Critics argue that Trump's policies abroad put American lives at risk, fueling fears of terrorist attacks in US cities.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Trump's appointment of Thomas Fugate, 23, to a key role in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), overseeing terrorism prevention

"Trump Iran War: Terrorism Fears Grow, 'Intern' Leads Anti-Terror Efforts," read an article posted on an anti-Trump website after US and Israel launched joint strikes against the Islamic Republic.

"Probably not a good time to remind y'all that the terror prevention chief is a 22-year-old former gardener and grocery store clerk," said a social media user.

At the time of his appointment last year, a report in non-profit propublica.org said, "One year out of college and with no apparent national security expertise, Thomas Fugate is the Department of Homeland Security official tasked with overseeing the government’s main hub for combating violent extremism."

It said, The White House appointed Fugate, a former Trump campaign worker who interned at the hard-right Heritage Foundation, to a Homeland Security role that was expanded to include the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships. Known as CP3, the office has led nationwide efforts to prevent hate-fueled attacks, school shootings and other forms of targeted violence.

However, official sources has dismissed concern regarding Fugate's appointment. They said that Thomas Fugate heads DHS's Center for Prevention Programs & Partnerships, not the full US anti-terrorism apparatus.



