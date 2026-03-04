The gardens outside Buckingham Palace were transformed into an unofficial tribute to Virginia Giuffre, the Epstein victim who accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of sexually assaulting her.

Virginia died by suicide last year at the age of 41.

The memorial signs were placed in the grounds directly adjacent to the palace by an organization Everyone Hates Elon.

Writing on Instagram, the group said: "Shame on @theroyalfamily if they don’t keep this new memorial we’ve placed in Buckingham Palace gardens.

"Andrew, and the whole world, should be made to remember Virginia's bravery forever. Justice for all Epstein survivors."

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, settled out of court with Guiffre with no admission of guilt after he was sued by her.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was recently arrested by the UK police and released after hours of interrogation. According to authorities, the brother of King Charles still remains under investigation.



