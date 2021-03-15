21 die from corona

LAHORE:Around 21 patients died from COVID19 and 1,653 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 5,752, while confirmed cases reached 185,468 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,071 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,513,173 in the province.

After 5,752 fatalities and recovery of a total of 169,752 patients, including 793 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 9,964 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore it was 15.8°C and maximum was 29.2°C.