‘Punjab culture rich in traditions, deeply rooted in history’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the culture of Punjab is rich in traditions and famous all over the world as it is deeply rooted in history.

He was speaking as chief guest of a special ceremony held here at CM Office Sunday in connection with Punjab Culture Day. Participants of the ceremony were wearing traditional Punjabi turbans. Provincial Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro presented Punjab’s traditional turban to the chief minister. Buzdar gave traditional turbans to Khayal Ahmed Kastro and PM’s Adviser Barrister Shahzad Akbar.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said Punjabis have their own unique identity everywhere they live in the world. Celebrating and remembering culture and traditions is a sign of the nations which took pride in their history as cultural festivals reflect the identity and individuality of each region, he added.

He said the government is promoting cultural activities under the new coronavirus SOPs for providing recreational activities to the people. Punjab is unique as it is the hub of multifaceted cultures. He further said love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab.

The purpose of celebrating Punjab Culture Day is to promote love, brotherhood and unity, he added. He said only those nations flourish which promote their culture. The culture of Punjab has colours of affection, hospitality and kindness. He also lauded the role of Directorate General Public Relations for promoting the culture of Punjab.

The ceremony was attended by PM’s adviser Barrister Shahzad Akbar, provincial culture minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro, additional chief secretary Irum Bukhari, secretary information and culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Saman Rai, PILAC DG Sughra Sadaf, Alhamra executive director Dr Aslam Dogar, Alhamra Arts Council director Zulfiqar Zulfi, Pukar’s executive director Rizwan Sharif, Lahore Museum director Ijaz Minhas and officials concerned.