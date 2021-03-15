Mansehra ‘firing’ incident: Tehreek-i-Inqilab activists seek registration of FIR against PTM leaders

MANSEHRA: The activists of the Tehreek-i-Inqilab Movement on Sunday staged a protest to demand the registration of a treason case against the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen and his colleagues.

“Our activists were on the way back to Mansehra from Oghi after taking part in a rally taken out to mark the Pakistan Resolution Day when an armed man travelling with Manzoor Pashteen convoy fired at our workers. And, fortunately, they escaped unhurt,” Musaddiq Shah, the leader of Tehreek-i-Inqilab Movement told a protest rally taken out against the firing incident here.

Holding banners and placards, the participants of the rally marched through Kashmir road and assembled outside the Mansehra Press Club. The protesters were chanting slogans against Pashteen and his party.

Musaddiq Shah said that the activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement were on the way back to Islamabad from Battagram and raised slogans against the country's institutions, provoking his activists and they retaliated in the same way. “The activists of PTM travelling in vehicles fired on us and this all drama could be seen in the footage of the closed circuit cameras installed at the toll tax plaza on Hazara Expressway near here,” he added.

Shah said that the Tehreek had moved an application with the police seeking registration of an FIR against Munzoor Pashteen and others travelling along with him under section 6 of the Constitution. However, the police remained tight-lipped about the firing incident and registration of the FIR against the PTM leader and workers.