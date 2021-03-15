Sarwar Foundation: Over 200 surgeries done at two eye camps

LAHORE: Sarwar Foundation organised free eye camps at two places in collaboration with Al-Mustafa Eye Trust in which over 200 cataract surgeries were done whereas 2373 patients were provided free treatment, medicines and eyeglasses.

In addition, more than 900 people were given medicines after undergoing check-up in a free dental camp. Sarwar Foundation led by Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar, organised the eye camps at Sarwar Foundation Rai Ali Nawaz Hospital and Kamir Sharif in collaboration with Al-Mustafa Trust. The camps provided the facilities of check-up, medicines, glasses and cataract surgeries completely free of cost.

Talking to the media, Begum Perveen Sarwar said that over 1,000 patients were treated in a three-day free eye camp at Kamir Sharif where 150 patients also underwent eye surgeries. Furthermore, during the three-day free eye camp at Sarwar Foundation Rai Ali Nawaz Hospital, 1,373 patients were checked and 72 eye surgeries were done.

“We will continue to organise free camps across Punjab,” said Begum Perveen Sarwar. A free dental medical camp was also organised at Harappa in collaboration with a private university where about 1,000 patients were checked and given medicines for free, she said, adding, “We believe in helping and supporting the underprivileged people because there can be no greater service than the service to humanity.”

She said that Sarwar Foundation was now leading the way not only in clean drinking water but also in the health sector and free medical camps are being organized regularly in various cities and villages across Punjab. These free camps help take the burden off hospitals that are already overwhelmed due to COVID-19.

“Our priority is the backward areas where the majority lives poverty and lacks access to healthcare facilities. I think philanthropists should come forward and contribute to the initiatives aimed at facilitating those who are unable to afford regular medical check-ups,” she said.