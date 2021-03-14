Three TTP, Daesh terrorists arrested

KARACHI: Personnel of the Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh in the outskirts of Karachi.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said their soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in Ittehad Town, Balida Town, and after resistance, apprehended three terrorists who were identified as Noor Muhammad, alias Abu Dardaah, Hayatullah and Khan Bahadur.

The arrested accused were said to be associated with the banned TTP and Daesh. They were shifted to the Rangers headquarters for interrogation. The paramilitary force also claimed to have recovered weapons and explosive material from the suspects’ possession.

During the investigations, it was found that the banned TTP and Daesh were planning to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, especially Karachi.

The Rangers said the law enforcement and intelligence agencies had expanded their network and made arrests of the terrorists. The arrested terrorists had recently reached Karachi from Afghanistan.

According to the investigations, the arrested terrorists joined TTP’s Maulvi Faqeer Muhammad group in 2008, and in 2014 they joined Daesh and carried out several terror activities. They were allegedly behind terrorist activities in Kharkay Bagh, Bajour Agency and Inayat Qila Bazaar, in which several personnel of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary were martyred and injured.

In 2012, the terrorists in Chughaam area made a terrorist attack on the army and FC troops, in which several soldiers were martyred and injured. Moreover, the accused had also carried out bomb blasts in Bajour Agency, in which several people were killed and injured. The arrested suspects along with the recovered weapons and explosive material were handed over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.