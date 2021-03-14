close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

KWSB unable to help FB Area Karachi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

KARACH: The politics over local bodies in Karachi and the ‘efficiency’ of the KWSB has put the people of the city into jeopardy: not double but a triple one.

First, there is no local LB representative to turn up to, the fecal contamination of potable water is putting their lives at stake and then the KWSB needs money from the residents to fix the problem.

This situation is being confronted by the community living in Fed B Area Block 15, Jamal Manzil, where the fecal contamination through old and leaking water and sewerage pipes has put the community living in nearly 200 houses on the spot. The harsh reality is that when water conservancy charges are paid, there should be no reason for the residents to pay money to get the work done.

Latest News

More From Pakistan