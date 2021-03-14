KWSB unable to help FB Area Karachi

KARACH: The politics over local bodies in Karachi and the ‘efficiency’ of the KWSB has put the people of the city into jeopardy: not double but a triple one.

First, there is no local LB representative to turn up to, the fecal contamination of potable water is putting their lives at stake and then the KWSB needs money from the residents to fix the problem.

This situation is being confronted by the community living in Fed B Area Block 15, Jamal Manzil, where the fecal contamination through old and leaking water and sewerage pipes has put the community living in nearly 200 houses on the spot. The harsh reality is that when water conservancy charges are paid, there should be no reason for the residents to pay money to get the work done.