No one to be allowed to malign institutions: Buzdar

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shehzad Akbar met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, political and important issues.

The duo congratulated the recently elected chairman and deputy chairman Senate on their victory.

Usman Buzdar and Shehzad Akbar also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the success of the government candidates in the Senate elections.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the attempts of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to allegedly make the institutions controversial.

Usman Buzdar pledged that no one would be allowed to malign the national institutions and those who were involved in the attempt were not the well-wisher of the country.

“We are standing with our national institutions and will always support them.

The corrupt gang humiliates itself by trying to do politics on non-issues,” he said.

“This gang has faced disgrace earlier and it will meet the same fate in future as well,” he said adding that every nefarious design of the gang would be foiled.

Usman Buzdar said that the elimination of corrupt elements and Qabza mafia from Punjab was his mission and added that the state land worth billions of rupees had been vacated during the last two years besides taking indiscriminate action against the Qabza Mafia, and the crackdown would continue.

The process of public service would be further expedited, he promised.

Shehzad Akbar said that giving respect to the institutions was mandatory for all and targeting the institutions under a specific agenda was a deplorable act.

The corrupt politicians had no future and frustrated opposition could not hoodwink the people, he added.

Meanwhile, ministers and MPs from various districts called on Usman Buzdar at CM office. They congratulated the CM on the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as chairman and deputy chairman Senate. The political situation and other matters also came under discussion during the meetings whereas public representatives apprised the CM about the problems and needs of their respective areas.

The CM directed the departments and authorities concerned to take immediate action for solving those problems.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was determined to make Punjab an exemplary province in terms of development and good governance.

For the first time, less privileged areas have been included in the mainstream under the vision of composite development, he added.

The real change was being introduced in the Punjab which had been promised by PM Imran Khan.

We do not care about opponents and believe in working hard, Usman Buzdar said and added that no one can raise a finger on the transparency of PTI government.

Those who met the chief minister include Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, MPAs Zafar Iqbal, Haroon Imran Gul and Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the CM directed Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik to take special measures for controlling inflation in the wake of upcoming holy month of Ramazan, and ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the third wave of Covid-19 in the province.

The chief secretary called on the CM at his office and briefed him about the latest situation in different sectors of life.

The CM issued instructions with regard to administrative matters, controlling price-hike, implementation of corona-related SOPs, further improving the solid waste management system in Lahore city and accelerating the pace on low-cost housing project.

He ordered for taking necessary steps to deal with price-hike and said the government would not allow profiteers and hoarders to exploit people.

He said that administrative machinery should ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed prices in the market besides taking indiscriminate action against those who were creating artificial price-hike.

He said that the administration would have to work more efficiently in order to provide relief to people.

The chief minister said that stopping the spread of coronavirus was the top priority of the government.

Necessary restrictions in some cities had been imposed keeping in view the increasing number of corona patients, he said, adding the government would continue necessary steps for safeguarding the lives of citizens.

The CM ordered for using all-out resources to improve the sanitation situation in cities including Lahore.

A comprehensive plan should be evolved in this regard besides ensuring timely disposal of garbage, he added.

He said that the construction of low-cost housing project was a flagship programme of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and all issues related to the project should be moved forward speedily.

The CM said love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab. In his message on the Punjab Culture Day, he said that the purpose of observing the day was to promote love, brotherhood and unity.

The chief minister said that only those nations flourish which promote their cultures. He said that the culture of Punjab had a unique place at the international level as well. The soil of Punjab has the fragrance of affection, hospitality and kindness, he added.