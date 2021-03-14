Shaban moon sighting today

Islamabad: A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal would be held today (Sunday) to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is scheduled to attend the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of Ruet-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

The information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile no. 0321-9410041. The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile numbers 0300-6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile numbers 0333-2697051.

Meanwhile, Astronomical Parameters suggest that the chances of sighting the new crescent moon of Shaban were very bright on the evening of Sunday, Malik Qadir, a meteorologist told APP.