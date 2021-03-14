PNCA puts off events over third corona wave

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has announced that the third wave of coronavirus has forced it into postponing many of its programmes and shifting the rest to outdoor venues.

According to the PNCA, the events will have limited audience and will be held with the strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures notified by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“All events will be streamed live on the PNCA Facebook Page, so you can enjoy them while sitting at home,” it said.

The revised events include concert of Ustad Raza Ali Khan (Classical) – 6 pm at PNCA courtyard, Youth Drama Festival on March 15-19 at 10 am-11:30 am and 4pm-5:30 pm, Bethak with puppeteer Farooq Qaiser on March 17 at 11 am and Nowruz celebrations on March 20 at 6:30 p.m.The online programmes will continue.