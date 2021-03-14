close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

Call for developing questioning culture in education

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

The culture of questioning is a missing norm in the academic institutes of our country, whereas, that is a tradition in the advanced countries.

The chief operating officer of the Tabba Kidney Institute, Dr Ahmed, said this as he recently addressed an awareness session held at the University of Karachi’s physiology department. Students must have the courage to inquire about everything they did not understand, he remarked.

Addressing final year students and research fellows, he commented on the significance of generating queries and appreciated the contribution made by the department in developing awareness among the young science graduates in this regard.

He also acknowledged that the department was conducting quality research within its limited resources.

Latest News

More From Karachi