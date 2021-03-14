Call for developing questioning culture in education

The culture of questioning is a missing norm in the academic institutes of our country, whereas, that is a tradition in the advanced countries.

The chief operating officer of the Tabba Kidney Institute, Dr Ahmed, said this as he recently addressed an awareness session held at the University of Karachi’s physiology department. Students must have the courage to inquire about everything they did not understand, he remarked.

Addressing final year students and research fellows, he commented on the significance of generating queries and appreciated the contribution made by the department in developing awareness among the young science graduates in this regard.

He also acknowledged that the department was conducting quality research within its limited resources.