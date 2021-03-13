One dies of lightning as heavy rain lashes Dera, Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Tank and Dera Ismail Khan district received heavy rain while lightning struck a teenager in a house in Kacha area on Friday.

Heavy rain, accompanied by the hailstorm and storm, lashed different parts of Dera and Tank districts. Also, the adjacent hilly areas of South Waziristan district received snow, which brought the mercury down.

Pharpur, Kiri Khaisor, and Darazinda areas received the downpour, which inundated the areas and created problems for the residents. In the hilly area of Kiri Khaisoor, a teenager Bilal was struck and killed by lightning.