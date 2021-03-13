Rs160b state land recovered in Taxila

TAXILA: State land worth Rs160 billion was retrieved from land mafia during crackdown, Assistant Commissioner Shahzad Mehboob said while talking to media here Friday.

He said that the government was following a policy of zero tolerance against land grabbers. To a question, he said that computerized land record centre had helped people resolve their land revenue issues.

“More than 62-kanal official land, amounting 160 millions, had been retrieved from land mafia operating in different parts of Tehsil Taxila.”

He said that price inflation would be identified by tiger force and price control magistrate will take action against profiteers while price control committees would made more effective during the holy month of Ramazan to control prices hike.

He maintained that the process to establish Ramazan Bazaar was underway.