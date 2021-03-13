Notices served on ghost cops in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: More than 200 ghost policemen in the Khyber district were issued notices to report to their police stations or face departmental inquiries, says a notification.

A notice issued by Jamrud Police Station Station House Officer Amjad Khan Afridi mentioned that 71 policemen of different ranks had not been performing duties since long but drawing salaries.

Sources said most of the ghost cops were doing their private jobs and businesses in various cities. The notices said that if they did not appear before the Jamrud SHO on March 13 (today), the department would take departmental action against them.

In Landikotal too, notices were issued to 25 cops for not performing duties. District Police Officer Wasim Riaz said that policemen who were earlier serving as Khassadar were now a professional force and their absenteeism would not be tolerated. He said he had directed the Landikotal, Jamrud and Bara police stations to ensure 100 per cent attendance of staff.