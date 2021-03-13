IIU to implement new strategic plan

Islamabad : The International Islamic University (IIU) is on the track of progress through reforms and will implement new strategic plan soon.

This was stated by IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi while chairing a special ceremony held on the university's new campus here to recognise the services of former vice-presidents, deans and director generals of the university.

The event was attended by professors, deans, DGs and other relevant staff members of the university.

The IIU president said the ceremony was an omen of thanks for the untiring services of all of the officials who showed a remarkable caliber during their tenure on the important positions in the university.

Dr. Hathal urged participants to keep contributing for the progress and success of the university so that the IIU could reach the destination of a world class hub of higher studies and research.

He said the students are the top priority, while provision of best learning environment and maximum facilitates to them is a core agenda of the administration of the university.

"Our university is not short of the resources and talent and both of these blessings jointly can pave the way to achieve the lofty goals of success and academic excellence."

Dr. Aqdas Naved Malik said the event was an opportunity to vow that we will work together to make IIU a top ranking university across the world.

Dr. Tahir Khalily said the IIU president had set a best tradition as this honour is a source of encouragement for all of the former high ups.

Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, while thanking the IIUI President hailed the gesture of this ceremony and assured of maximum cooperation for the promotion of rule of law in the university.