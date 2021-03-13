Zoological Society to help researchers publish work

Islamabad : The Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan has decided to launch a research journal to provide researchers with a platform to publish significant scientific work addressing the local issues.

This was disclosed by Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ali during an award distribution ceremony for international conference on applied zoology at the university here on Friday.

The event was jointly organised by the QAU and Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF) in collaboration with the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (AZSP) with an aim to 'share, exchange and discuss' new perspectives about the scientific advancements in various fields of applied zoological sciences.

QAU VC Prof Muhammad Ali congratulated the conference organisers and prize winners and said scientific conferences had always been an excellent platform for sharing ideas, networking and showcasing the research.

"It is need of the hour that the quality of research gain priority."

The VC said the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan had decided to launch a research journal to provide researchers with a platform to publish significant scientific work addressing the local issues.

Secretary for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Arshad Mahmood, while addressing the ceremony said the current challenge is to convert our basic sciences research into applied research and then through technological advancement help our industry. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation, Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Sultana, General Secretary, AZSP and Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Vice Chairperson, AZSP, also addressed the audience and distributed awards, gold medals and certificates among winners and organisers.

Dr. Furhan Iqbal, Associate Professor, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Shifa Muazzam, Government College University, Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Kausar Malik, Professor of Molecular Biology, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Dr. Syed Makhdoom Hussain, Associate Professor, Government College University, Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arshad and Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ullah from University of Sargodha, Dr. Sabir Hussain, Government College University, Faisalabad, Dr. Aysha Sameen, National Institute of Food Science and Technology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Dr. Nosheen Masood, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Muhammad Umair, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Urooj University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and Prof. Dr. Noor Khan of the Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore received gold medals.