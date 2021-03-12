KP govt finalises scheme to introduce reforms in police dept

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized a scheme to introduce reforms in the day-to-day business of police stations with the aim to make it more public-friendly and improve public service delivery.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved the proposed scheme and directed the relevant officials for necessary steps to fix timelines for implementing the scheme and start practical work on the same without any delay.

A meeting to finalize the scheme was held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout. Besides Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Planning and Development, Amir Tareen, and Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, the meeting was attended by other officials concerned.

Besides other steps and initiatives, Asan Insaf Marakiz would be established at the police stations under the proposed schemes to revamp the police station service delivery. Initially, the centres will be established as pilot project in five police stations of the provincial capital, including Hayatabad, University Town, Faqirabad, Badaber and Chamkani police stations during the current financial year.

In the second phase, these centers will be set up in the remaining 15 police stations of Peshawar in coming financial year which would be extended to the rest of the districts in the next phase.

Earlier, briefing the participants of the meeting about various features of the scheme, it was told that the proposed project consisted of various reform initiatives including establishment of Asaan Insaf Marakiz, digitizing Police-Accessibility and Connectivity with efficiency, remodelling of police patrolling, monitoring the police through effective supervision.

It was informed that the Marakiz would have the systematic management to maintain a record of all visitors and to end tout culture, prompt registration of complaints and improved skills of the investigation, live monitoring and control of police stations, activities and front desks with an efficient system of service delivery.

The Vulnerable Group Desks would be established at the Marakiz to protect vulnerable communities like women, children, transgender and elderly. Similarly, the establishment of investigation wing with improving core policing functions and Crime Scene Units is also a part of the project.

Other important features of the project included feedback through self-generated messages to all visitors, online first information report, real-time Roznamcha and e-registers, e-Tagging of all complaints, video and tech-based monitoring, information screens for visitors, public access line at all police stations, availability of lady police officers at the Marakiz, dedicated toll free helpline for women, dedicated special units to control narcotics and street crimes, availability of well-trained staff equipped with the latest tools and kits for collecting evidence.

The forum was informed that under the digitization initiative, the public would be facilitated through IT interventions, increasing digital footprint and upgrading the existing softwares.

Similarly, all the records of Maal Khanas in police stations would be digitized whereas an integrated complaints management system would be established for all the offices and police stations.

Besides, various interventions have been proposed for remodelling police patrolling to control street crimes and increase the response capacity of the police. It was decided in the meeting that in the first phase, coverage of City Patrolling Service would be extended to additional five areas of Peshawar, including Hayatabad, Town, Northern Bypass, Dilzak Road and Warsak Road Peshawar.

The officials said that Command and Control Centre having the facilities of CCTV cameras, wireless, media monitoring and live feed would also be established to enhance the performance of police.

They added that there would be a complete system of audio-video recording in the investigation rooms of the police stations whereas crime-related news and incidents would also be monitored regularly.

Under the cellular forensic unit, there would be an effective system of investigation support, CDR, geo-fencing and digital evidence, adding sub-units of proposed unit and investigation branches would also be established at divisional levels.

The chief minister termed the proposed scheme as an important initiative to change ‘Thana culture’ and make it more public friendly. He directed the officials to make the PC-1 of the scheme within a week to proceed further in the matter.