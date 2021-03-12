Punjab cabinet holds meeting on dengue prevention

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the Cabinet meeting on Dengue prevention at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Usman Younus, Director General Health Services Punjab, officials of the Police Department, DGPR, Higher Education Department, Special Branch, Civil Aviation, local government, Public healthcare commission and other departments attended the meeting while the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video Link Conference.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Usman Younus apprised the Minister Health of the measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue epidemic as well as the status of treatment facilities for the patients in the province.

The Minister said, “All suspected patients are tested as part of surveillance. If symptoms appear, people may contact 1033. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must personally supervise and monitor the dengue prevention activities in their respective districts and divisions. Punjab Healthcare Commission must enhance inspections. Medicines are available in government hospitals. The Surveillance teams must take action after identification of the hotsopts to eliminate dengue larva. I urge all people to take precautionary measure and implement dengue SOPs. The surveillance teas must be immediately mobilized to eliminate dengue larva across the province. DEAG recommendations must be implemented. Awareness about Dengue is being given on helpline.”

Chief Secretary Punjab said COVID vaccination has been started in Punjab. Alll necessary facilities will be provided at vaccination centers. More awareness must generated among people. Awareness must be generated among people on COVID vaccination. He said all out Dengue prevention must be scaled up. Reporting of suspected patients must be improved. He said this was time to prevent dengue and all departments must stay alert.