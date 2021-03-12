Gangs kill 31 in Nigeria attacks

KANO, Nigeria: Criminal gangs have killed a total of 31 people in three separate attacks in northwest and central Nigeria, local residents said on Thursday, in the latest violence in the volatile regions.

On Wednesday, motorcycle-riding bandits stormed Damaga village in northwestern Zamfara state, killing residents and stealing livestock as villagers fled the shooting spree. "The bandits came in around 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) and began shooting indiscriminately. They killed 13 people," Ayuba Musa told AFP. "They took away a large number of cattle, sheep and goats. They didn’t spare even chickens," he added.