Gangs kill 31 in Nigeria attacks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANO, Nigeria: Criminal gangs have killed a total of 31 people in three separate attacks in northwest and central Nigeria, local residents said on Thursday, in the latest violence in the volatile regions.
On Wednesday, motorcycle-riding bandits stormed Damaga village in northwestern Zamfara state, killing residents and stealing livestock as villagers fled the shooting spree. "The bandits came in around 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) and began shooting indiscriminately. They killed 13 people," Ayuba Musa told AFP. "They took away a large number of cattle, sheep and goats. They didn’t spare even chickens," he added.