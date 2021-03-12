No place for terrorism in Islam: religious scholar

NOWSHERA: Maulana Anwarul Haq, chancellor of the Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqanai, on Thursday said that Pakistan had come into existence in the name of Islam and no one would be allowed to use its soil for liberal the secular purposes at the behest of US and West countries.

“Only Sharia is the key to the solution of all issues in the country,” the Maulana said while addressing a programme held in connection with the annual Dastarbandi and Khatm-e-Bukhari Sharif at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqanai in Akora Khattak.

Over 1,500 religious scholars who graduated from Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqanai were donned turbans and they were administered an oath of allegiance to Islam, Pakistan and the religious institution Jamia Haqqania at the ceremony.

Maulana Anwarul Haq said that there was no space for terrorism in Islam, adding that Islamic identity of Muslims was alive owing to madaris. Other religious scholars, including Maulana Hamidul Haq, Maulana Maghfoorullah Babaji, Maulana Abdul Halim Dir Babaji, Maulana Mufti Saifullah, Maulana Muhammad Idrees and Maulana Abdul Qayyum Haqqani and others also spoke on the occasion.

They shed light on the role of Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqanai and other Islamic seminaries in promoting the religious education in the country.