Death sentence awarded

Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Farkhanda Arshad has awarded death sentence to an accused who murdered an innocent man. The court has awarded death sentence on the basis of strong evidences here on Wednesday.

Saddar Barooni Police Station registered a case against Waseem Akhtar who murdered Tahir Abbas in April 2019. The court has awarded death sentence and imposed a fine of Rs250,000 on murder charges.