UVAS working on antibiotics alternatives in poultry, says VC

LAHORE:The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, arranged a seminar on "Use of Antibiotics Alternative in Poultry Industry: Current and Future Prospects" at its Ravi Campus, Pattoki on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the seminar. Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS was working on antimicrobial resistance with the objective to find out alternatives replacing the use of antibiotics in poultry. He said that injudicious use of antibiotics in humans and livestock was creating the problem of antibiotic resistance in microorganisms. This problems, he said, needs to be addressed by finding out alternatives that can replace the antibiotics without affecting health and efficiency of the birds. He said that the university was working hand in hand with the poultry industry, which is currently the second largest industry after textile in Pakistan.

Prof Nasim said that UVAS has recently been ranked among 351-400 universities in the world by Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Ranking and is also among top 10 universities of Pakistan because of its quality education, research and services.

Delegates from Punjab University, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and Kinnaird College Lahore, World Poultry Science Association- Pakistan branch, poultry farmers, UVAS faculty members and students attended the seminar.

At the end of the seminar Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed shields among the guest speakers and gave away certificates to the delegates. Two technical sessions were conducted during the seminar, in which poultry experts/professionals.

LLB results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of LLB Part-I, II & III annual examinations 2020 and LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III and IV annual examinations 2020. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.