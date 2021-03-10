Five gangsters held in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: The district police Tuesday claimed to have arrested a five-member dacoits gang. Addressing a press conference here at his office, District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar said on a tip-off police arrested ringleader Zafar Iqbal and his accomplices identified as Jameel, Shahzaib, Habibur Rehman and Ahtesham. He said the bandits were wanted by police of districts Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur and Nankana. He said police team headed by SHO Warburton police traced and arrested the gangsters with booty and illicit arms.

The DPO announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police party. The DPO said Warburton police also resolved a blind murder. He said Razia Bibi of Sheikhupura was murdered by her two brothers and they threw her body into a canal. The police arrested the accused brothers.

OBITUARY: A known social worker Muhammad Abid died here after a prolonged illness at city Nankana on Tuesday. His funeral was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard.