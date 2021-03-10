Sindh CM appoints Dr Tayyaba as 1st VC Hyderabad University

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Dr Tayyaba Zarif as first permanent Vice Chancellor of Government College Hyderabad University.

Two months ago, the search committee had shortlisted three candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Hyderabad University, namely Prof. Dr Tayyaba Zarif, Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman Memon and Dr Parveen Munshi. The Sindh chief minister called the three candidates for interview and selected Dr Tayyaba Zarif as VC on merit. Hyderabad is the second largest city in Sindh in terms of population where there was no public sector university Even during the 10-year rule of former president Pervez Musharraf and the 14-year rule of Sindh Governor Ishratul Ebad, no university could be built in Hyderabad.

Murad Ali Shah gave Government College Kali Mori the status of a university and started it formally with a female Vice Chancellor. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif has previously been the acting vice chancellor of Nawabshah University and is currently the Dean. She did her MA in Education from Karachi University in 1998 and then MPhil and PhD. The search committee had called 17 candidates for interviews.