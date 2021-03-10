Crackdown on drug barons

Islamabad: On the outskirts of Islamabad – Doray, Pind Parian and Athal – situated in Fateh Jang Road and Bahara Kahu, are growing to be hub of drugs and have turned into narcotics supply centers for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“The outer edges of Islamabad have heavily polluted with drug mafia,” a report said.

The police bosses, however, upon receiving report from the intelligence against the activities of drug barons, decided to smash out drug trade from the capital city.

“Doray and Pind Parian are a base-camp of drug mafia where drug trade is openly run and marketed under the protection of area police,” the locals claimed.

“Heavy consignments of different narcotics including heroin, hashish, ‘garda’ and cocaine are transported to the twin-villages at least twice a week without any check and resistance,” the insiders indicated with difference references.

The report disclosed that professional carriers are available with the drug-dealing people to transport drugs abroad, adding the services of carriers can be hired through the drug barons. “The value of the carriers can be estimated on the kind, and quantity of drugs as well as the destination,” said in the report.

“Over 50% of the total population of those villages, including women and children, are involved in drug trade,” the report indicated.

Taking action on the strategy regarding smashing out the drug dealers from Islamabad, different teams consisting of police commandos, Rangers and other paramilitary forces, were constituted under the command of SSP (Operations) to conduct search operation against the drug mafia active in and around the city.

During the search operation, in Doray, Athal and other marked quarters of drug barons, the raiding parties explored 300 houses, 100 shops and searched over 500 people and arrested 31 people involved in drug dealing and recovered 25 kilogram hashish, 4 kilogram heroin and notable quantity of ‘ice’ and liquor from different locations of the marked villages.

The entire areas were cordoned off before the start of the operation, the law enforcement personnel, later, strewn in different vicinities and recovered narcotics from various hideouts. The raiding parties confiscated 19 bikes without documents and shifted to police stations; the police sources said and added that 40 suspicious persons were detained for interrogation.

SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer when contacted for his comments, said, the crackdown on the drug mafia would continue till their absolute elimination.