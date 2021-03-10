Dr Yasmin Rashid discusses coordination with US doctors of Pak descent

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met with a delegation of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Tuesday.

The delegation was represented by Dr Mohsin and Dr Kalim Ahmed. The minister discussed with the delegation the measures to enhance coordination among the doctors working in the ICUs in Pakistan, the UK and the US.

Dr Kalim and Dr Mohsin appreciated the health minister on taking the measures in Punjab. The health minister said, “We are trying to provide healthcare services of international quality in Pakistan. She said by December 2021, all 29.3 million families of Punjab would be given universal health coverage. Through APPNA, mutual coordination among the doctors of the UK, the US and the doctors of Mayo Hospital, LGH and Children Hospital is a positive development, she said.

syndicate meeting: Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 23rd meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University Syndicate here on Tuesday.

FJWU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Amir Zaman, Pro-VC Prof Dr Shirin Khawar, Ganga Ram Hospital medical superintendant, Government Mozang Teaching Hospital MS and other officials of different departments concerned were also present. Dr Yasmin Rashid validated all the decisions made in the 22nd syndicate meeting of the FJWU. The syllabus was approved for nursing programmes.

Approval was granted for sanctioning of an SNE-based position of assistant accounts officer, refurbishment of Shujaat Ali Hall. The meeting approved establishment of a parking stand and canteen for patients. The PLA budget for Mozang Teaching Hospital for the year 2020-21 was also given approval. She approved the positions for Punjab Thalassemia Project.