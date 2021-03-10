Govt to complete its term: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government will complete its constitutional term, adding that the opposition will withdraw its long march call like the threat of resignations.

The chief minister said the PDM was striving for an NRO; however, they will not get it in the presence of PM Imran Khan.Usman Buzdar was talking to Provincial Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan, who called on him at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. After its defeat in the federal government, the opposition will also remain unsuccessful in Punjab and no effort of staging a political circus would be successful, he added.

The CM said that protection of personal interests was the PDM’s real agenda, adding that their movement was directionless. He made it clear that the political cabal could not hoodwink people because citizens preferred development and prosperity. Those hindering the journey of development would get nothing, he added.

Sibtain Khan said that the CM had promoted the politics of trust, honesty and decency and he was ever ready for solution to problems of the elected representatives. The corrupt politicians would remain unsuccessful in the presence of PM Imran Khan, he stressed. The PDM ignored national interest and its hollow claims of giving respect to vote had died a natural death, he added.

DR YASMIN: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on the chief minister here at his office and discussed vaccination of elderly citizens and steps taken for dealing with the second coronavirus wave.The CM expressed his concerns over the rising number of corona cases and directed an effective implementation of SOPs. The citizens should also follow necessary precautionary measures as their cooperation was important for overcoming the coronavirus, he added. Similarly, the CM stressed that the citizens should follow anti-corona guidelines as the government had taken several practical steps to overcome spread of the virus. He added that around 7.5 million sexagenarians would be vaccinated in the province and directed to expedite the process. It was sanguine that the medical teams had played a commendable role during corona days, he added. Yasmin Rashid said the health department was actively working to overcome the second corona wave and maintained that the citizens should follow guidelines to remain safe from the virus.