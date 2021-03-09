NAB initiates inquiry against forgery in land record

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated inquiry against the management of Airforce Security Force (ASF) Housing Scheme, officials of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro and Sehwan Development Authority offices, private persons Muhammad Hanif Lalani and others regarding forgery in land record.

According to the NAB’s official correspondence, copies available with The News, some officials of Jamshoro DC office with the connivance of some private persons Hanif Lalani and others forged the official record of rights and sold the state land to M/s ASF Housing Scheme situated Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, Taluka Thano Bola Khan, district Jamshoro.

In an official letter of Bureau, the Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) DG was told that NAB was inquiring the commission of offence of corruption through misuse of authority for forgery in the revenue record of rights of taluka Thano Bola Khan through fraudulently showing the State land as private land and sold out the same land to ASF Housing Scheme. The DC office was asked to submit the layout plan along with revised layout plan approved, all noting sheets of scheme, NOCs issued for same scheme, verifications carried out pertaining to approvals and complete documents submitted by applicants with regard to ASF Housing Scheme. The DG was also asked to provide the details of officers of SDA along with their present place of posting involved in processing and approving the layout plans.