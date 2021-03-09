Non-compliance of court directives: SHC issues bailable warrant for federal secy finance

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has issued bailable warrant for the federal secretary finance for non-compliance of the court directives in a promotion case.

Hearing a petition of the Inland Revenue Officer against the denial of promotion for the last seven years, the court observed that the finance secretary did not submit his reply despite clear direction of the court on the last date of hearing.

The petitioner submitted that he was waiting promotion for the last seven years despite approval of his promotion by the selection board and the competent authority. The court observed that the federal secretary finance did not submit reply despite the court's direction and ordered issuance of bailable warrants for his appearance before the court on the next date of hearing.