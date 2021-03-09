Government committed to women empowerment, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said women empowerment was imperative to civilize and enlighten the society.

In a tweet on the International Women's Day, he said, "We are committed to empowering women by ensuring equal opportunities and rights for development". He said Islam had given women rights unparalleled in history and their rights were also guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan. He said the International Women's Day highlighted the status of women in society and the importance of their commendable services in various fields. Shibli Faraz said that women had played a significant role in the development of Pakistan.

He said enforcement of women's property rights will help ensure their inheritance rights. In another tweet, he commended the efforts of women journalists for using the power of pen for independence of journalism. He appreciated the capabilities of women journalists and said like men, women journalists had also played their role for the development of media and provision of accurate information to the people.

Women were fulfilling their responsibilities in this field independently and efficiently, Shibli said, adding the government was working hard to ensure a more conducive environment for women journalists. The minister said Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act and launch of the Zainab Alert app were practical steps towards the safety and security of children and their protection from heinous cruelty. He said the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Ordinance and the Domestic Violence Protection Act would prove helpful in the prevention of violence against women and speedy delivery of justice.