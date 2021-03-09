KP health, agriculture depts to be bifurcated

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to bifurcate both the health and agriculture departments into two separate administrative departments each in order to streamline their affairs, with the aim of ensuring better public service delivery.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while agreeing in principle to the proposed plan for the bifurcation of these two departments, directed the quarters concerned to submit final proposals to this effect to the provincial cabinet for consideration.

He has also directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing reform process in other provincial departments as well, further directing them to submit a report on the progress made so far in this regard.

He was chairing a meeting regarding reforms initiatives in various departments of provincial government held here on Monday, wherein officials of the departments were also present.

Meanwhile, the chief minister was also given briefing about the preparations for the upcoming Annual Development Program for fiscal year 2021-22 and various due for completion projects of the current financial year. It was informed that a total of 836 developmental projects were due for completion which will be completed by the end of current financial year.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for timely finalisation of next annual development programme and hinted at inclusion of a social protection initiative in the next ADP to provide support to the needy and vulnerable segments of society.