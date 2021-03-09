Measures for women development stressed

TIMERGARA: Several events were held in Lower Dir district to mark International Women’s Day on Monday.University of Malakand (UoM) and the United Nations Development Program organized a ceremony to mark the day.

Various events including art competition, panel discussion, awareness walk and seminar on UN’s theme for International Women Development, women in leadership, achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world were held.

The guest speaker, Samia Afridi from School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), highlighted the significance of Women’s Day and discussed how to take suitable measures for women’s empowerment, education and their leadership role.

Fazal Subhan, manager, Business Incubation Center at UoM, thanked the guest speaker and woman faculty members for attending the event and distributed certificates among the participants of the art competition.

Meanwhile, another event was organised by DEWA, Women Voices & Leadership Pakistan (WVL-P), Global Affair Canada and Social Welfare Department, Lower Dir.Project coordinator for WVL-P Tahira Saba Swati briefed the participants and explained various laws passed by the government to protect women’s rights.

She pointed out that today women were deprived of their rights despite the fact that Islam has given all rights to women but it was our harsh attitude and lack of our know-how about the religion that they remained at the receiving end.