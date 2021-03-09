Repair work

Almost all of our governments have boasted about the inauguration of projects worth millions. They often talk about it in their election campaigns and spend a hefty amount on their advertisements. But no one has ever taken the responsibility for ensuring the maintenance of these projects. Lahore’s Metro bus service is one of those projects that the previous government proudly claimed as its achievement. However, over the years, the condition of this bus service and its stations have turned worse. Metro buses produce a strange sound when they’re on roads. Also, all LCDs that are installed at different stations have cracks on their screens. The announcement speakers are also not loud enough. The incumbent government should pay attention to these issues and work towards the maintenance of the Metro bus service.

Ghulam Fareed Wattoo

Basirpur