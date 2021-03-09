PTF president backs Aisam’s decision to quit singles

ISLAMABAD: Paying rich tributes to Aisamul Haq Qureshi for his services in the game of tennis, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan Monday said that Aisam’s decision on quitting the singles for the country would be fully honoured and backed.

Talking to ‘The News’, the PTF president said Aisam’s services for Pakistan tennis are unforgettable. “I just came to know about Aisam’s decision through ‘The News’ story published on Sunday. We fully support and honour his decision. Every member of the tennis family appreciates his services for the country as well as game’s positive image. It is because of Aisam and Aqeel’s efforts that we have been playing against the world’s best teams. Both the players have made the country proud.

“We never have pushed him to play the singles but only for the sake of country’s name he continued playing the singles. He always offered his services whenever required. It is because of both of them that we have beaten teams like Korea, Slovenia, and others in the recent past. Aisam has made every effort and has gone the extra mile to help Aqeel in the singles.”

Saifullah added that Aisam was right in saying that his body can no longer bear the burden of playing back-to-back matches. “He is a world-renowned player when it comes to playing the doubles. World’s best players still want to pair with him when it comes to playing in the Grand Slam’s doubles. For the last eight years, Aisam has been putting extra pressure on himself only to see his country’s flag fluttering. We would have seen Aisam playing his best tennis in the doubles as he is still capable of beating the best.”

The PTF president said Aisam’s contributions to the game of tennis would be remembered for long. “Though we would continue to utilise his services for the doubles, what he has done for the country during the two decades would be remembered forever.” Meanwhile, Saifullah urged the youngsters to emulate Aisam. “The youngsters must learn from Aisam and Aqeel. If the duo can go all out to bring laurels for the country, why not the youngsters of the present era? The youth must work wholeheartedly to fill the vacuum.”

Saifullah added the youngsters having full focus on the game would be in a position to play singles along with Aqeel from here on. “We know at the moment we have got limited options but only the players who would fully devote time and energies for the game would be in a position to represent the country in singles during the next Davis Cup tie.”